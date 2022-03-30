Sri Lanka increases daily power cuts to 10 hours as fuel crisis worsens

Colombo, March 30
The Sri Lankan government on Wednesday extended the nationwide daily power cuts from seven hours to 10 due to the non-availability of fuel to generate hydro-electricity.
Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented acute economic and energy crisis caused due to shortage of foreign exchange. A sudden rise in prices of key commodities and fuel shortage forced tens of thousands of people to queue for hours outside petrol filling stations. People are also facing long hours of power cuts daily.
All essentials are in short supply due to import restrictions forced by the forex crisis.
The daily power cuts in the island nation have been further extended Wednesday morning to 10 hours, officials said.
The country has been facing a seven-hour power outage since the beginning of the month.
“There is a shortage of 750 megawatt due to non-availability of fuel to generate thermal power,” the chair of the Public Utilities Commission Janaka Ratnayaka said.
State-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has asked motorists not to queue outside fuel stations on Wednesday and Thursday to purchase diesel as it was unable to pay for a shipment that had arrived.
It was, however, not clear from where the shipment had arrived.
The CPC said the unloading of the ship would happen only on Friday.
Energy minister Gamini Lokuge said the government will make an urgent purchase of 6,000 metric tonnes of diesel from LIOC, the Lanka subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation.
“It will be used for emergency services and power generation,” he said.
Lokuge said a shipment of diesel under the Indian credit line was expected on Thursday.
India recently announced to extend a USD 1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka as part of its financial assistance to the country to deal with the economic crisis following a previous USD 500 billion line of credit in February to help it purchase petroleum products.
During his recent visit to Colombo, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had assured India’s continued support in Sri Lanka’s economic recovery process.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster
Trouble for Pakistan PM as key ally MQM-P likely to vote aga...
Dearness allowance for central employees hiked by 3 per cent
The decision will benefit over 1.16 crore central government...
BJP wants to kill Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Manish Sisodia
BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Delhi CM's ...
Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday
Another spell of heatwave in Delhi is likely from April 3 to...