 Sri Lanka lifts import restrictions on 286 items as economic woes eases : The Tribune India

Sri Lanka lifts import restrictions on 286 items as economic woes eases

Sri Lanka’s economic situation has improved after it secured a USD 3 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March

Sri Lanka lifts import restrictions on 286 items as economic woes eases

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Colombo, June 10

Sri Lanka has lifted import restrictions on nearly 300 items with immediate effect, the Finance Ministry announced on Saturday, in a clear sign that the island nation is slowly but surely emerging from its worst economic crisis in decades.

Last year, Sri Lanka plunged into its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 due to plummeting foreign exchange reserves that caused severe shortages of essential items and triggered massive public protests.

In April 2022, Sri Lanka declared its international debt default due to the forex crisis.

Sri Lanka’s economic situation has improved after it secured a USD 3 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March.

The IMF lifeline helped Sri Lanka bolster its foreign exchange reserves and stabilise the spiralling inflation.

“With the economy stabilising, import restrictions on 286 items have been lifted from Friday midnight,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“Restrictions on 928 items will continue, including vehicle imports, which were banned in March 2020,” the statement said.

“Imported goods can help moderate prices by providing consumers with options and lower cost alternatives,” Shehan Semasinghe, the Minister of State for Finance, said.

In August last year, Sri Lanka slapped a ban on the import of 300 consumer items like chocolates, perfumes, and shampoos to tackle its economic woes.

Sri Lanka’s reserves grew by an impressive 26 per cent to touch USD 722 million in May, while the currency also rose by 24 per cent this year, according to central bank data.

The positive signs notwithstanding, Sri Lanka’s path to complete economic recovery is still arduous.

The country needs to complete debt restructuring talks with its creditors, notably China, India, and Japan, and implement key economic reforms by ahead of the first IMF review in September.

The IMF bailout, the 17th in Sri Lanka’s history, called for hard economic reforms such as tax hikes, utility rate hikes and divesting loss-making state business enterprises, which have been met with stiff political opposition.

India has extended multi-pronged assistance to Sri Lanka during the peak of its economic and humanitarian crisis in line with its “Neighbourhood First” policy and as an earnest friend and partner of Sri Lanka.

New Delhi has extended lines of credit worth over USD 4 billion to Colombo in diverse sectors including the supply of essential items, petroleum, fertilisers, development of railways, infrastructure, defence sector and renewable energy, according to the Indian High Commission here.

Sri Lanka’s unprecedented financial crisis in 2022 also sparked a political turmoil in the country, leading to the ouster of the all-powerful Rajapaksa family.

#Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

2
Delhi

Gurugram-based firm director held

3
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

5
Punjab

8K regular teachers in Punjab to get fixed pay, no scales

6
Editorials

Brampton parade

7
Haryana

Fissures in BJP-JJP Haryana alliance? After 4 Independent MLAs, Gopal Kanda also meets BJP’s Biplab Deb

8
Haryana

Gurugram: ED arrests M3M director Roop Kumar Bansal in money laundering case

9
Amritsar

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over hours of performance at Akal Takht

10
Punjab

Punjab cadet bags top honours at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

‘Huge pressure on us to compromise’: Wrestler Sakshi Malik

‘Huge pressure on us to compromise’: Wrestler Sakshi Malik

The top wrestler claims that people close to WFI chief Brij ...

Canada Government put on hold Indian students' deportation

Canada Government put on hold Indian students' deportation

Investigation committee will be formed to look into the matt...

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a k...

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann after cabinet meet in Mansa; announces special assembly session on June 19, 20

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

Mann says his government will recruit 1,880 doctors and nurs...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over hours of performance at Akal Takht

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs in Amritsar sector

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

Sikh marriages to be registered under Anand Act in Chandigarh

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi’s Dwarka

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi's Dwarka

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Balbir Singh Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep: Police arrest prime suspects

Woman gets life in dowry death case

Sikh Talmel panel comes out in support of Jalandhar bandh call

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM Bhagwant Mann

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

NHM funds not stopped by Centre, Punjab shut scheme itself: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk