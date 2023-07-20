Sri Lanka okays law on corruption in line with IMF plan

Colombo, July 19
Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Wednesday approved an anti-corruption legislation as the island nation attempts to overcome an unprecedented economic crisis.
The legislation is part of the pre-requisites of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package approved in March, under which nearly USD 3 billion in government budgetary support will be disbursed in stages to the bankrupt nation. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament session set to be stormy, Opposition to rake up Manipur, ordinance
Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...
9 die, 13 injured as speeding car ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad
The accident occurs past midnight at ISKCON bridge on the Sa...
Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off
Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...