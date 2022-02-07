Sri Lanka remembers ‘Queen of Music’

PTI

Colombo, February 6

Lata Mangeshkar touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice, Sri Lanka’s top leadership said on Sunday as they paid tribute to India’s “Queen of Music who gave life to the phrase ‘music is a universal language’”.

Mangeshkar is a legend whose memory will remain in our midst for centuries through her melodious voice, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted. “Rest in peace Srimathi Lata Mangeshkar,” he said. —