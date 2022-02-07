Sri Lanka remembers ‘Queen of Music’

Colombo, February 6
Lata Mangeshkar touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice, Sri Lanka’s top leadership said on Sunday as they paid tribute to India’s “Queen of Music who gave life to the phrase ‘music is a universal language’”.
Mangeshkar is a legend whose memory will remain in our midst for centuries through her melodious voice, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted. “Rest in peace Srimathi Lata Mangeshkar,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada
Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...
Peng Shuai says allegation was 'enormous misunderstanding'
Denies having accused a Chinese official of sexual assault
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...