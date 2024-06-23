Sri Lanka survived economic crisis because of India’s support: President

PTI

Colombo, June 22

Sri Lanka has survived two difficult years of its economic crisis and it was possible because of the financial support of USD 3.5 billion from India, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday and emphasised his commitment to maintain a strong partnership with New Delhi.

Addressing the 31st All India Partners Meet in Colombo from June 20-22, Wickremesinghe said that he during his last visit to India to attend the new government’s swearing-in discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the core areas of partnership.

“Having now survived two difficult years, I must acknowledge that this was possible because India gave us a loan of USD 3.5 billion. All that will be repaid,” he said.

Wickremesinghe said that sustainable energy is one of the grave areas that the two nations would be jointly working on.

“When I was in Delhi last week, I discussed with Prime Minister Modi the need to accelerate the joint programme that we have decided, agreed on. So the major ones are identified. Now this will show the new path we are taking, and a number of projects, all will be in one parcel,” he said.

He added that Sri Lanka had discussed a fair number of proposals.

