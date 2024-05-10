Sri Lanka to conduct president poll from September 17

PTI

Colombo, May 9

Sri Lanka will hold presidential election between September 17 and October 16, the country’s top electoral body announced on Thursday.

In a notice signed by its chairman RMAL Ratnayake, the Election Commission said it will call for nominations to hold the Presidential election within the specified timeframe in terms of the provisions of the Constitution.

“In terms of the powers vested in the elections commission the presidential election will be held at a date between 17 September and 16 October,” it said.

The last presidential election was held on November 19, 2019 when Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected. The announcement came on the second anniversary of the public uprising against Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government over the handling of the unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation.

On May 9, 2022, Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign following anti-government protests. Ranil Wickremesinghe replaced him as prime minister. Two months later, Wickremesinghe replaced Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the President to serve the balance term until the end of 2024.

