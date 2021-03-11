Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructs officials to stockpile essentials, amid looming food shortage

A crippling shortage of foreign reserves has led to long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and other essentials while power cuts and soaring food prices heaped misery on the people

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructs officials to stockpile essentials, amid looming food shortage

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. File photo

PTI

Colombo, June 3

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to stockpile adequate essentials and warned against organised efforts of traders from creating an artificial scarcity amidst an impending food shortage facing the island nation in the next three months, media reports said on Friday.

Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

A crippling shortage of foreign reserves has led to long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and other essentials while power cuts and soaring food prices heaped misery on the people.

“President Rajapaksa has instructed relevant officials to take measures to ensure that there is no shortage of goods and prevent the organised efforts of some businessmen to increase prices by pretending to have a shortage of goods,” news portal Economy Next quoted a statement from the Presidential Media Division issued on Friday.

President Rajapaksa also instructed the Consumer Affairs Authority to take legal action against those taking advantage of the current situation and are trading at unfair prices, according to news portal Colombo Page.

The President’s request comes after experts have warned of a possible shortage of rice and other essential food items from September this year because of lower production due to the impacts of Rajapaksa regime banning chemical fertilisers in April last year and the inability to import amid an acute dollar shortage, the Economy Next report has said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also warned of an acute food shortage by September, for which the island nation would require USD 600 million to import fertiliser amid Sri Lanka’s near-zero foreign currency reserves, the report said.

Wickremesinghe who met senior officials of the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) here briefed them about the situation faced by the country.

Wickremesinghe said that the biggest issue currently facing the agriculture sector is the fertiliser and fuel shortage.

Prior to the fertiliser ban, Sri Lanka was self-sufficient in rice production.

“A portion of the agricultural produce distributed to the wholesale market should be made available directly to the rural market,” the PMD said in the statement.

The President said that this would reduce the cost of transportation and enable rural consumers to purchase goods at lower prices as well as an opportunity for farmers to obtain higher prices, it said.

Soaring inflation rates have continued to roil the crisis-hit Sri Lankan economy, with the National Consumer Price Index reporting a 33.8 per cent year-on-year rise in April this year, more than six times the 5.5 per cent reported last year.

The annual food inflation stood at a whopping 45.1 per cent this month, according to the Department of Census and Statistics, which tracks inflation rates in the country.

Last month, the Sri Lankan government had hiked the petrol price by 24.3 per cent and diesel by 38.4 per cent, a record hike in fuel prices amid the country’s worst economic crisis due to the shortage of foreign exchange reserves.

Sri Lanka is now negotiating a loan with the IMF.

The country had to pay USD 106.34 million this year but only managed to pay USD 12.4 million by April.

In March 2020, the Sri Lankan government imposed an import ban as the dollar inflows slowed down.

President Rajapaksa’s sweeping tax cuts in 2019, followed by the pandemic were also instrumental in Sri Lanka’s economy going into a tailspin.

The economic crisis has also triggered political unrest with a protest occupying the entrance to the president’s office demanding his resignation has been continuing for more than 55 days.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

6
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

7
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Trending

‘Hope his ‘chaat’ details are not there’: Woman munches ‘Bhelpuri’ on trashed phone bill of stranger having his all call records

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR

Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR

Further investigation is underway, say police

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

2021 Khelo India: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College