 Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe presents interim budget, says talks with IMF in final stage : The Tribune India

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe presents interim budget, says talks with IMF in final stage

IMF team is currently in Sri Lanka to discuss the bailout programme, which could be the antidote for the country’s current economic travails

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe presents interim budget, says talks with IMF in final stage

Sri Lankas President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Reuters

PTI

Colombo, August 30

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said that negotiation with the IMF on a bailout package has reached the final stage as he presented an interim budget in Parliament, aimed at boosting revenue and providing relief to people hit hard by the island nation’s worst economic crisis in decades.

President Wickremesinghe, who is also the finance minister of the cash-strapped country, told Parliament that the interim budget will lay the foundation for changing the economic design which existed in the country so far.

The talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package have been successful and reached the final stage, Wickremesinghe said, adding that once talks are completed he will brief Parliament on the way forward.

“Discussions on debt restructuring will be held with the main countries that provide loan assistance to our country. The United Nations in collaboration with leading international organisations, is launching a programme to ensure food security,” he said.

An IMF team is currently in Sri Lanka to discuss the bailout programme, which could be the antidote for the country’s current economic travails.

President Wickremesinghe and the IMF team last week analysed Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis as they held crucial talks to finalise the bailout package and secure a staff-level agreement for the cash-strapped country.

The IMF has laid down debt restructuring as a key element to any facility being approved. Sri Lanka is in dire need of bridging finance after a bailout from the global lender.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil that has left millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

The country, with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default, had announced in April that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026.

Sri Lanka owes USD 51 billion in foreign debt, of which USD 28 billion must be paid by 2027.

In his address to parliament, President Wickremesinghe said that several people are still unaware of how serious the financial crisis is and added that it is imperative to use this opportunity to correct past mistakes and implement long-term policies that will stabilise the economy and help us recover from the challenges.

The interim budget has introduced a number of tax reforms pertaining to Income Tax, Value Added Tax (VAT), Telecommunication Levy and Betting and Gaming Levy.

Wickremesinghe announced that the VAT rate will be increased from current 12 per cent to 15 per cent with effect from September 1, 2022. It was only in June that VAT was increased to 12 per cent from 8 per cent.

The implementation of these proposals will help increase the revenue and gradually reduce the printing of money for government expenditure, he said.

Wickremesinghe proposed to issue 20 per cent state of state-owned banks such as Bank of Ceylon and People’s Bank to employees and depositors. An additional allowance of Rs. 2,500 to be given to pregnant mothers, in addition to the Rs 20,000 allowance.

He proposed to introduce a mandatory requirement for all citizens above the age of 18 to register with the land Revenue Department. The retirement age of government and semi-government employees will be reduced to 60 years, he added.

He said all government and semi-government employees who have served up to the age of 60 years should retire by December 31, 2022.

In his speech, President Wickremesinghe also emphasised the need to form a government of all parties to tackle the island’s worst ever economic crisis.

“We can no longer be a nation dependent on loan assistance. We can also no longer be used as a tool of interference by other countries with strong economies,” Wickremesinghe said.

“All this can be achieved, only if we work together in unity with common consent. I reiterate the invitation to all the parties represented in this Parliament to join an All-Party Government, since this unprecedented situation is the responsibility of us all, and therefore need to prioritize the necessities of the country and the nation,” he added.

Since becoming President to fill in the void left by his ousted predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa in mid July, Wickremesinghe’s efforts to bring in a government of unity had so far failed.

“Some parties say that they will not join an All-Party Government due to action by the Government which they cannot condone. Others express a reluctance to join due to their opposition to the policies,” he said.

The lawmakers will debate the budget from Tuesday to Friday week. They will vote on it after the debate.

Wickremesinghe earlier said he was keen to provide relief through the interim budget to the people, who have been struggling with daily power cuts and shortages of basics such as fuel, food and medicines.

The Sri Lankan Cabinet last week also approved a budgetary framework which where 9.9 per cent of Gross Domestic Product budget deficit in 2022 will be brought down to 6.9 per cent by 2023.

Sri Lanka is also aiming to bring down the primary deficit, or the deficit without interest costs, a key performance criterion in an IMF fiscal framework from a negative 4 per cent in 2022 to a deficit of 1 per cent in 2023 in a 3 per cent of GDP correction, the EconomyNext news portal reported.

#ranil wickremesinghe

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

5
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

6
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Nation

Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Akash gets Jio, Isha retail, Anant energy

9
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

10
Nation

Video: Child stolen from Mathura railway station was 'bought by BJP leader for Rs 1.8 lakh from child-trafficker'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Some G23 leaders meet Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping

Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping

Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort

United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success