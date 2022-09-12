Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe under fire over govt expansion

Colombo, September 11
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has come under fire from the Opposition over his government expansion with 37 state ministers and with moves underway to appoint at least 12 more Cabinet ministers soon at a time when the island nation is facing bankruptcy.
The 37 new posts are in addition to the 20-member Cabinet of President Wickremesinghe, who took over in late July following Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s exit. Talks are also underway to appoint at least 12 more Cabinet ministers soon.
“The president and the government have no regard for the suffering of people who are facing high cost of living,” said Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...