 Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe presents budget; says economy not out of crisis yet : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe presents budget; says economy not out of crisis yet

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe presents budget; says economy not out of crisis yet

Cost of living allowances for 1.3 million state employees and pensioners to be raised

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe presents budget; says economy not out of crisis yet

“We have been able to put back on the rails the derailed economy. Still, people undergo suffering,” Wickremesinghe said. File Photo



PTI

Colombo, November 13

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday presented his government’s 2024 budget, emphasising the need for tough reforms until the full recovery of the cash-strapped island nation’s economy.

Although Sri Lanka has managed to control its hyperinflation in the ongoing economic crisis, its economy was far from being fully recovered.

“We have been able to put back on the rails the derailed economy. Still, people undergo suffering,” Wickremesinghe, who is also the Finance Minister, said.

“The inflation which was 70 per cent in September 2022 has been reduced to 1.5 per cent in October this year,” the minister said.

He said in order for the island nation to prevent another bankruptcy, hard reforms are a must.

The state banks were made to fund the losses of state enterprises. He proposed that two state banks’ shares be issued to the public and investors while the government would inject cash into the state banks to maintain their stability.

Wickremesinghe said the cost of living allowances for 1.3 million state employees and pensioners numbering 7,00,000 would be raised by Rs 10,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively, from 2024.

The announcement came as state employees last week held street protests demanding a wage hike of Rs 20,000.

He said the government could no longer print money or get external borrowings for state expenditure.

Wickremesinghe blamed the political trade union for protests against investment projects such as the Trincomalee Oil Tanks Farm Deal with India.

A special presidential task force would see the development of the entire Trincomalee district, he said.

Highlighting the revenue shortfall, Wickremesinghe said there remains a monthly state expenditure deficit of Rs 168 billion with the government having to pay Rs 220 billion as loan interest.

The revenue shortfall was one of the key factors mentioned in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) first review of its 2.9-billion-dollar bailout.

The budget speech made no reference to when the second tranche of the IMF four-year bailout would be forthcoming.

Wickremesinghe said this budget was not a 2024 election budget as no popular handouts were announced.

The next presidential election must be called by mid-September of 2024 and be held before the end of November. 

#Ranil Wickremesinghe #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Justin Trudeau reaffirms allegation on Nijjar, says India 'kicked out' Canadian diplomats

2
World Cup 2023

On 'Cloud Nine': Shreyas, Rahul fireworks power India to 160-run win over Netherlands

3
Punjab

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
Trending

Is Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? Video from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party of them holding hands goes viral

5
Diaspora

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

6
India

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

7
World

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

8
World

US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on US troops

9
Uttarakhand

CM Dhami visits Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site; rescue efforts on, loose debris being stabilised

10
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya visit Himachal Pradesh CM as he returns to Shimla after treatment at Delhi AIIMS

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

UK PM Sunak sacks his Indian-origin Home Secretary Braverman over her criticism of London police

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

Suella Braverman sacked over her criticism of Metropolitan P...

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

The video shows suspects leaving a black BMW, ran toward Upp...

TMC leader shot dead, assailant lynched

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

Houses ransacked, looted and set on fire in neighbouring Dal...

Video: Six killed in Hyderabad building fire

Video: 9 killed in fire in apartment building in Hyderabad

The fire, which breaks out in a car garage on the ground flo...

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87 pc in October

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87 pc in October

Government has tasked RBI to ensure CPI inflation remains at...


Cities

View All

Two persons nabbed, drugs and motorcycle seized near border in Amritsar Sector

Two persons nabbed, drugs and motorcycle seized near border in Amritsar Sector

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to very poor to severe category; noise levels increase; UT admin's cracker bursting restriction goes for toss

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; noise levels increase; UT Administration's cracker-bursting restriction goes for a toss

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Day after Ambala blast, six empty shells found at spot

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

Delhi Fire Service records 208 fire-related calls on Diwali

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

3 ‘aides’ of MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in money laundering case

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

In Jalandhar, only 125 balers to manage stubble on 4.25 lakh acres

'Black Diwali' for residents of 16 villages

Heroin worth Rs 50L seized, 2 drug peddlers arrested

Rs 7.5 lakh robbery case cracked, 1 held

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated