 Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe sacks sports minister Ranasinghe after he says his ‘life is at risk’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe sacks sports minister Ranasinghe after he says his ‘life is at risk’

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe sacks sports minister Ranasinghe after he says his ‘life is at risk’

Ranasinghe was handed the termination letter as he arrived to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe sacks sports minister Ranasinghe after he says his ‘life is at risk’

Roshan Ranasinghe. Photo: X/@R_A_Ranasinghe



PTI

Colombo, November 27

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday sacked Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, hours after he claimed that his “life is at risk” for “highlighting corruption” in the country’s chaotic cricket administration and said that if anything happens to him, the president and his chief of staff should be held responsible.

Ranasinghe was handed the termination letter, signed by President Wickremesinghe, as he arrived to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The letter states that Ranasinghe has been removed from the portfolios of Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, and Minister of Irrigation, with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, Ranasinghe told Parliament that Wickremesinghe was trying to frame him for political vengeance and using false facts related to a vehicle.

The minister said a vehicle imported by him was seized by the authorities under the pretext of tax manipulation to frame him on false charges.

“Is this the reward I get for highlighting corruption in cricket? I took action based on audit reports,” Ranasinghe said, referring to his move to appoint an interim committee to run the Sri Lankan cricket administration.

He further questioned why the President is taking political revenge, when he, as the Sports Minister, had only exposed corruption.

“My life is at risk, I may be killed today or tomorrow. If something were to happen to me, the President and his advisor Sagala Ratnayake (Chief of Presidential Staff) should be held responsible,” Ranasinghe was quoted as saying by news website newswire.lk.

He accused Wickremesinghe of trying to fix him for exposing corruption in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and sacking its management.

Following his termination, Ranasinghe visited the sports ministry to thank his staff and bid farewell.

Speaking to reporters, he said his fight to end corruption in sports would continue.

Earlier this month, Ranasinghe had sacked the SLC management and appointed former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga as head of a seven-member interim committee to govern the cricket board but the Court of Appeal restored it a day later.

However, after the Sri Lankan Parliament unanimously passed a resolution calling for the sacking of the country’s cricket governing body led to government interference, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Sri Lanka.

The chaos in Sri Lankan cricket came after the national team’s early exit from the World Cup. Sri Lanka, which won the ICC World Cup in 1996, finished ninth out of the ten teams in 2023.

President Wickremesinghe had advised Ranasinghe against appointing an interim committee, warning him of a possible ICC action.

#Cricket #Ranil Wickremesinghe


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

2
Haryana

Pay Rs 400-cr enhancement fee in a month, Gurugram residents told

3
Punjab Firing at singer’s house in Canada

Moosewala’s father hits out at Punjab govt

4
Chandigarh

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

5
Chandigarh

Farmers block road in Mohali

6
Uttarakhand

Vertical boring done up to 31 metres, rat-hole miners arrive for manual horizontal drilling

7
Delhi

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

8
Sports

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians after intense drama

9
Punjab

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

10
Diaspora

UK cop convicted of misconduct for mimicking woman's Indian accent

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling to start shortly, says NDMA on rescue operations

NDMA’s plan for manual horizontal drilling at Uttarakhand tunnel: A team of six to work in groups of three

Vertical and manual horizontal drilling are the two methods ...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top PMO official says trapped workers to be rescued soon, multi-pronged efforts on

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top PMO official says trapped workers to be rescued soon, multi-pronged efforts on

Principal secretary to PM PK Mishra and Union Home Secretary...

Malaysia joins Thailand and Sri Lanka in granting visa-free entry for Indians

Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the waiver is an additiona...

Indian envoy Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements in New York gurdwara

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...

Class 4 student attacked by classmates 108 times with geometry compass during fight at Indore school

MP school horror: Grade 4 student attacked by classmates with geometry compass during fight

Police say all children involved in the incident are below 1...


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals in Amritsar?

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Khattar inaugurates multi-storey parking at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula

Three-day protest: Farmer leaders to give memorandum to Punjab governor on Tuesday

Devotees throng gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rainfall, IMD predicts hailstorm

Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rainfall, IMD predicts hailstorm

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

No takers for night shelters

No takers for night shelters

Health team raids ‘namkeen’ factory running sans licence

Jalandhar government school walk away with title

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals?

2 snatchers in police net

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row