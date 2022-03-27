Sri Lanka's oldest airport sees 1st international flight in 54 years

Colombo, March 27
Sri Lanka's oldest and first international airport was relaunched on Sunday with its first international flight landing in 54 years, aviation officials said.
A flight from the Maldives landed at the Ratmalana International Airport here.
The 50-seater Maldivian flight would operate three flights a week to Colombo which would be later expanded to five per week, the aviation officials said.
The Ratmalana airport was turned into a domestic airport after the Bandaranaike International Airport at Katunayake was commissioned in the late 60s.
The Bandaranaike airport is the main international airport for flights to and from the Sri Lankan capital.
Established in 1938, the Ratmalana airport is Sri Lanka's oldest airport and at one point was the only international airport in the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna
Incident occurred when Chief Minister was paying floral trib...
43-day Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to commence from June 30
Administration has already started making arrangements for o...
Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Solih; discusses ‘special partnership’ between the two countries
The two leaders also had a discussion on regional security a...
UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah
He said due to these rules, retirement age of the employees ...
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...