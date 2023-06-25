 ‘Stab in back’: Vladimir Putin vows to crush uprising : The Tribune India

‘Stab in back’: Vladimir Putin vows to crush uprising

Russian army helicopters battle rebel Wagner mercenaries rolling towards Moscow

‘Stab in back’: Vladimir Putin vows to crush uprising

Fighters of Wagner mercenary group stand guard near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Reuters



Moscow, June 24

President Vladimir Putin vowed Saturday to crush an armed rebellion by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led his troops out of Ukraine and into a key city south of Moscow.

The uprising, which Putin called “a stab in the back”, was the biggest threat to his leadership in over two decades in power. Russian military helicopters opened fire on a convoy of rebel mercenaries already more than half way towards Moscow in a lightning advance after seizing a southern city overnight.

Whoever chooses path of evil, destroys himself

Everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself. Who sends troops to destroy lives of another country and cannot stop them from fleeing. Who despises people and throws hundreds into war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine president

The private army led by Prigozhin appears to control the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a city 660 miles (over 1,000 kilometres) south of Moscow that runs Russian offensive operations in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence briefing.

As the fast-moving events unfolded in Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow is suffering “full-scale weakness” and that Kyiv was protecting Europe from “the spread of Russian evil and chaos.” In his address, Putin called the uprising by Prigozhin, whom he did not mention by name, a “betrayal” and “treason.” “All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment,” Putin said. “The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders.” Prigozhin called himself a patriot.

“Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland,” he said in an audio message on his Telegram channel.

He said his fighters would not turn themselves in at the request of Putin, as “we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy.” Prigozhin’s private military contractor, known as Wagner, has been fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. It wasn’t immediately clear what his aims were, but the rebellion marks an escalation in Prigozhin’s struggle with Russian military leaders, who he has accused of botching the war in Ukraine and hamstringing his forces in the field.

“This is not a military coup, but a march of justice,” Prigozhin said. Prigozhin confirmed Saturday he and his troops reached Rostov-on-Don after crossing the border from Ukraine.

He posted a video of himself at the Russian military headquarters in Rostov and claimed that his forces had taken control of the air field and other military facilities in the city. Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets.

“The entire military, economic and information machine of the West is waged against us,” Putin said.

Prigozhin said his aim was to punish Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu after Russian government forces attacked Wagner field camps in Ukraine with rockets, helicopter gunships and artillery.

Prigozhin said he had 25,000 troops under his command and urged the army not to offer resistance. — AP

Counter-terrorism regime in Moscow

  • Moscow mayor urged people to refrain from trips around the city
  • He said a counter-terrorism regime has been declared in the Russian capital
  • He said Monday would be a non-working day to minimise risks and ensure safety
  • The mayor said the situation was difficult and the locals should stay inside

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

2
Diaspora

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

3
World

Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow and return to Ukraine

4
Trending

Viral video: African-American singer Mary Millben sings Indian national anthem, seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet

5
Nation

Opposition asks govt to send all-party delegation to Manipur as Amit Shah chairs all-party meet

6
Punjab

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

7
Nation

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

8
Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

9
Nation

'Need to forget differences and move forward together': Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre's Delhi ordinance

10
Himachal

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Top News

Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet

Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet

Says no violence-related death since June 13 | Cong-led Oppn...

Modi reaches Egypt on two-day visit, 1st by Indian PM in 26 years

Modi reaches Egypt on two-day visit, 1st by Indian PM in 26 years

India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi

India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi

Terms last engagement with diaspora as ‘sweet dish after a m...

Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones

Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones

$3 billion deal with US firm

AAP, Cong deadlocked over backing ordinance

AAP, Cong deadlocked over backing ordinance


Cities

View All

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Dangling cables irk shopkeepers in Putlighar; want these removed

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

Illegal liquor owner held

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award