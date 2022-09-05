 Stabbings in Canada leave 10 dead, 15 injured; 2 suspects identified : The Tribune India

Stabbings in Canada leave 10 dead, 15 injured; 2 suspects identified

Stabbings in Canada leave 10 dead, 15 injured; 2 suspects identified

Suspects have been identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson,

Weldon, Saskatchewan, September 5

Canadian police hunted for two suspects in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people and wounded at least 15 others mostly in a sparsely populated indigenous community early Sunday.

The stabbings across 13 crime scenes were among the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history and certain to reverberate throughout the country, which is unaccustomed to bouts of mass violence more commonly seen in the United States.

"The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a message posted on Twitter.

Police named the two suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, providing photos and descriptions but no further details about their motive or the victims.

In May, Myles Sanderson was listed as "unlawfully at large" by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers, a program that encourages the public to cooperate with police. There were no further details about why he was wanted.

The two men were seen traveling in a black Nissan Rogue and spotted in the city of Regina, about 320 km (200 miles) south of the attacks in the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, police said.

"It appears that some of the victims may have been targeted, and some may be random. So to speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time," Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, told a news conference.

There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police said.

James Smith Cree Nation is an indigenous community with a population of about 3,400 people largely engaged in farming, hunting and fishing. Weldon is a village of some 200 people.

The nation's elected elders declared a state of emergency "in response to the numerous murders and assaults on members of the James Smith Cree Nation," and established two emergency operations centers, the nation said in a statement.

Indigenous people account for less than 5% of Canada's population of about 38 million and suffer from higher levels of poverty, unemployment and a lower life expectancy than other Canadians.

The first stabbings were reported at 5:40 a.m. (1140 GMT) and within three hours police issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert. By the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in Saskatchewan's neighboring provinces Alberta and Manitoba.

Police bulletins urged people to report any suspicious people and to take precautions including sheltering in place, while warning against picking up hitchhikers or approaching suspicious people.

"Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence," one advisory said.

A police alert issued shortly after midday said they may be in Regina, one of the province's largest cities, where a large police presence was already mobilized because of a Canadian football game at Mosaic Stadium near the center of town.

However, Blackmore said it was unknown where the suspects might be headed or if they had changed vehicles.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," Blackmore said, calling the attacks one of the largest if not the largest in recent history in the province.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority activated an emergency response bringing in additional staff to treat to victims, later declaring it over as "the risk of a high influx of patient transfers due to this situation is no longer prominent." "We can confirm that multiple people have been triaged and cared for at multiple sites and that a call for additional staff to help respond to this situation has occurred," the health authority said in a statement.

Reuters

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Children, women among 10 injured as giant wheel joyride crashes to ground at Mohali fair

2
Business

Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

3
Punjab

Clash between Nihang Sikhs and Radha Soami sect followers in Beas; 11 injured

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

5
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar blames Kapil Sharma for his films getting flopped, 'yeh nazar lagata hai'

6
Nation

PM Modi spreading hatred, fear; only benefitting two industrialists: Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally

7
Nation

Law Minister Rijiju slams former Supreme Court judge for remarks on lack of freedom of expression

8
Trending

After '18-hour work day' fiasco, Pristyn Care co-founder's 'interview hacks' come under fire from netizens

9
Trending

Watch: Kerala boy slaps, kicks mother for not giving him money 'to buy drugs', slams windows in fit of rage

10
Nation

Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt, Mercedes covered 20 km in just 9 minutes: Police

Don't Miss

View All
223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

Top News

Stabbings In Canada leave 10 dead, 15, injured; 2 suspects identified

Stabbings in Canada leave 10 dead, 15 injured; 2 suspects identified

Rishi Sunak vs Liz Truss race for British PM ends, results today 5 pm

Rishi Sunak vs Liz Truss race for British PM ends; results at 5pm today

Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belts, car was speeding when accident took place: Police

Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt, Mercedes covered 20 km in just 9 minutes: Police

The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river,...

6 dead as two cars plunge into stream in Jammu-Kashmir’s Doda

6 killed as two cars plunge into stream in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda

2 people were also injured in 2 accidents that took place on...

Viral video: Bentley car worth crores stolen from London found parked in a house during raid in Pakistan

Viral video: Bentley car worth crores stolen from London found parked in a house during raid in Pakistan


Cities

View All

4 ASIs among 10 booked after prisoner escapes from hospital

4 ASIs among 10 booked after prisoner escapes from hospital

Nothing concrete for welfare of people in AAP regime: Majithia

New synthetic track at GNDU to clear hurdles for hockey players

Church desecration: NCM intervenes to defuse tension in Punjab

Block-level tournaments under 'Kheda Vatan Punjab Dean' begin

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Joyride crashes at Mohali fair, 10 hurt

Joyride crashes at Mohali fair, 10 hurt

Most inmates of Burail Jail below 30 years of age: Report

Two Jan Aushadhi centres set to reopen at Chandigarh's GMCH, GMSH

Panchkula market fire: Confusion prevails over actual beneficiaries

Brain dead boy's heart gives lease of life to 54-year-old soldier

Massive fire breaks out near Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi

Massive fire breaks out near Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi

Afghan national arrested for supplying narcotics in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police issues look out circular against social media influencer Bobby Kataria

Crimes committed by foreigners in Delhi rose by 91.6 pc in 2021: NCRB

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Cane growers lift dharna after minister’s assurance

Cane growers lift dharna after minister’s assurance

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

These teachers show ‘where there’s a will there’s a way’

Teacher’s Day: Her e-lectures on English are a big hit

Ludhiana MC all set to construct first street vending zone

Ludhiana MC all set to construct first street vending zone

National highways in Ludhiana district most fatal, overspeeding claimed max lives

Ludhiana: Three crushed under train

Student collapses at 'Punjab Khed Mela', dies later

Three nabbed with drugs in Ludhiana

Teacher’s Day: 8 from district to be feted today

Teacher’s Day: 8 from district to be feted today

700 participate in Yadavindra Public School race