Steely Sherpa, 48-yr-old climbs Mt Everest record 10th time

Lhakpa Sherpa of Nepal scaled the world's tallest peak Mount Everest, also known as Mt Qomolangma, for the 10th time on Thursday, a record for a woman mountaineer

The 48-year-old reached the top of the 8,848.86-metre peak from Nepal side at 6:30 am. It is her second summit of the peak, which straddles Nepal and China, from the Nepal side. IANS