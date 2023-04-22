Stop airing Indian channels, Pakistan watchdog warns cable operators

PTI

Islamabad, April 21

Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog on Friday ordered local cable TV operators across the country to stop airing Indian channels, warning that stringent action would be taken if they were found violating its orders.

In a statement, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) mentioned that several operators in the past were found violating the rules set in place by it and the Supreme Court.

On Friday, PEMRA ordered its regional offices to conduct enforcement drives on reports of violations by cable operators who were airing Indian channels.

“No channel other than Pemra licensee would be allowed for distribution on cable TV networks and any operator found defying the orders henceforth would be dealt with strictly,” the authority said.