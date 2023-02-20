 Stop giving tax evasion subsidies to the rich: IMF tells Pakistan : The Tribune India

Stop giving tax evasion subsidies to the rich: IMF tells Pakistan

Remarks came after Pakistan and IMF staff concluded the ninth review of $6.5 billion bailout package without an agreement

Stop giving tax evasion subsidies to the rich: IMF tells Pakistan

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

Islamabad, February 20

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgeiva has advised Pakistan to stop giving tax evasion subsidies and plans to the rich if it wants to function as a country.

The statement was given after a question was raised on why the IMF is delaying its funding programme to Pakistan, despite the fact that the country is on the verge of an economic meltdown and was still suffering from last year's catastrophic floods which had affected at least 33 million people.

"My heart goes out to the people of Pakistan. But the Pakistan Government needs to collect higher taxes by withdrawing subsidies to the rich," said Georgeiva.

"IMF has asked Pakistan to take steps to function as a country and not to get into a dangerous place where the country's debt needed to be restructured. I think this demand is the most suitable expectation," she added.

Emphasising the need for an increase in tax revenue, the IMF chief stated that it has to be the rich sector of the country, who contribute to the economy, and not be provided with subsidies to get away from paying taxes.

"Number 1, tax revenues. Those who can, those that are making good money, pubic sector, private sector, they need to contribute to the economy.

"And secondly, to have a fairer distribution of the pressure by moving subsidies only towards the people who really need it. It should not be like the wealthy benefit from subsidies. It should be the poor who benefit from them," she added.

The remarks come after Pakistan and the IMF staff concluded the ninth review of the $6.5 billion bailout package without an agreement.

To fulfil the pre-condition of the IMF, Pakistan has agreed to implement the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEEP) and has already started taking difficult decisions, including increase in prices of petroleum products, taxes and in the energy sector. 

Pakistan is hopeful that its continued talks with the IMF team would be able to a workable set of measures that could still help clinch the deal in the coming days.

The cash-strapped country hopes to convince the IMF about implementing the conditions of the funding progamme in a gradual and slow manner were completely crushed during the 10-day visit of the IMF delegation to Pakistan, who made it crystal clear that Islamabad will not be allowed to make any commitments on items, it is already overdue on. 

It would not be wrong to maintain that IMF has refused to trust the incumbent government of Shehbaz Sharif and has clearly maintained its serious reservations on former premier Imran Khan as well, who they say violated the deal blatantly when he announced reduction in fuel and energy prices.

And now, when IMF is the only way out for Pakistan; meeting up to its demands is something that has forced the Sharif government to take political unpopular decisions and sacrifice its political standing to get the country out of its dire economic conditions.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police conduct ‘Op Seal’ at 10 inter-state borders; over 6,000 vehicles checked, 32 impounded, challans issued to 366 violators

2
Punjab

Punjab Health Systems Corporation scam: Rs 13 crore goods bought without tender

3
Trending

75-year-old son sings to his 105-year-old father, video of rare bonhomie leaves Internet in awe of it

4
Patiala

Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road

5
Chandigarh

Temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

6
Himachal

Ration bags from fair price shops found abandoned in forest in Himachal’s Hamirpur

7
Science Technology

TCS not considering layoffs, says looking to hire startup employees who have lost their jobs

8
Nation

Aim must be to win all 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats, Amit Shah tells BJP workers; slams Uddhav for 'surrendering' at Sharad Pawar's feet

9
Nation

47-year-old man drags 16-year-old girl by hair in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for declining marriage proposal

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh will make efforts to get its 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh city: Deputy CM Agnihotri

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

US President Joe Biden visits Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

US President Joe Biden visits Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

Made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on M...

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...

ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’ money-laundering case

ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam' money-laundering case

The raids come ahead of the 3-day plenary session of the Con...

Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena moves Supreme Court against EC's decision to give Sena symbol to Shinde faction

Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC decision to give Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction

Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentions it before a Bench led by ...

Will seek death penalty for 11 Godhra train-burning convicts, Gujarat tells Supreme Court

Will seek death penalty for 11 Godhra train-burning convicts, Gujarat tells Supreme Court

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...


Cities

View All

Police crack Amritsar bank robbery, arrest 2 men, recover Rs 22 lakh

Police crack Amritsar bank robbery, arrest 2 men, recover Rs 22 lakh

Amritsar: Two involved in kidnapping, Rs 10L extortion case nabbed

Farmer unions set for rail roko in Gurdaspur from Feb 22

Amritsar students suffer due to shortage of teachers

Drone entering from Pak side shot down

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Hry employees cane-charged, many hurt

Haryana employees cane-charged in Panchkula, many hurt

Mani Majra man held with drugs, revolver

Fake surety: Parking contractor booked in Chandigarh

Open house: Is it justified to stop registration of non-electric two-wheelers?

Chandigarh: Rose Festival ends on musical note

‘Vandalism’ at JNU: ABVP now alleges hand of Left-backed affiliates

ABVP accuses Left-backed affiliates of 'vandalism' at JNU

Miscreants throw stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence

Ahead of Delhi Budget, Manish Sisodia seeks suggestions from traders

Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia skips CBI summons

'Raahgiri' makes Capital comeback after three-year gap

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Latifpura stir: Another protester held

Potato glut revives old fears of Doaba farmers

Show-cause notice to Ludhiana MC secy

Bypoll effect? AAP reaches out to industry twice in fortnight

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Thief held, stolen scooter, gold ornaments recovered

Refrain from dumping waste into Buddha Nullah, MC tells residents

Illegal colony being constructed in Lohara, civic body officials in slumber

Three months on, Vertical Garden project site sans plants

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Cancer awareness marathon