Stop Labour’s ‘supermajority’: Rishi Sunak to voters

London, July 3

Stop Labour’s “supermajority” is the final message British PM Rishi Sunak is trying to drive home on Wednesday, the final day of campaigning ahead of polling day on Thursday, as most of the incumbent Conservatives seem to have all but conceded defeat in the General Election.

“This is what unites us. We need to stop the Labour supermajority that will put up your taxes. The only way to do that is to vote Conservative tomorrow,” said 44-year-old Sunak on social media, as he focused on drumming up support in the last few hours.

Conservative minister Mel Stride told the BBC: "I totally accept that where the polls are at the moment means that tomorrow is likely to see the largest Labour landslide majority, the largest majority that this country has ever seen." — Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak