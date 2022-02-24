Storm hits Madagascar, fourth in a month

Antananarivo: Tropical cyclone Emnati lashed the southeast coast of Madagascar, the fourth tropical storm to hit the island nation in a month. “Emnati will be the fifth extreme weather event this year,” said Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. IANS

Funds raised to pay retirees’ rising bills

florence: Amid soaring energy costs across Europe, officials at Palazzo Vecchio — the building that serves as Florence's city hall as well as a museum — have teamed up with a local nonprofit to help fixed-income retirees keep their power on through an “Adopt-a-Bill” fundraising campaign. AP