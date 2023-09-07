Storm wreaks havoc in Brazil, 31 dead

Sao Paulo, September 6

The death toll from heavy rains that devastated Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state rose to 31 on Wednesday, local authorities said, as an extratropical cyclone batters the region, flooding homes and swelling rivers.

Video obtained by Reuters showed houses in the small town of Mucum submerged by rising water, while streets and rivers were flooded. Nearby cities such as Lajeado and Roca Sales have also been severely affected. The floods in Rio Grande do Sul were the latest in a series of such disasters to have recently struck Brazil. — Reuters