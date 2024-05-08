 Stormy Daniels testifies she had sex with Trump : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Stormy Daniels testifies she had sex with Trump

Stormy Daniels testifies she had sex with Trump

Trump's lawyers attacked her credibility and grilled her about inconsistent statements she has made over the years about her time with Trump

Stormy Daniels testifies she had sex with Trump


New York, May 7

Porn star Stormy Daniels described her 2006 encounter with Donald Trump in unflattering terms at his criminal trial on Tuesday, testifying she tried not to think about the sex while it took place and feared it would become public.

For several hours Daniels, 45, offered riveting details on the witness stand about her encounter with Trump, 77, and the hush money deal she reached to stay quiet about it ahead of the 2016 election when he won the White House.

She told jurors that her life descended into "chaos" after the arrangement was made public in 2018, saying she was ostracised and harassed at her home.

"Who do you understand Mr Trump to be referring to as horseface and sleazebag in this post?" prosecutor Susan Hoffinger asked her as she displayed a social media post by Trump.

"Me," Daniels replied.

Daniels' testimony provided fodder for Trump's lawyers to seek a mistrial, arguing that details, such as her statement that Trump did not wear a condom, served no purpose other than to inflame the jury. Justice Juan Merchan denied that request but agreed that some of her testimony ran too far afield.

Trump's lawyers attacked her credibility and grilled her about inconsistent statements she has made over the years about her time with Trump.

Daniels also conceded that she "hates" Trump and wanted to make money off her story. Her explanation for why she went public after seven years of silence and denials also was unclear.

Trump, the Republican candidate for president again this year, did not react as he watched from the defense table. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels and denies having sex with Daniels.

His legal team has suggested that Daniels was angling for a spot on "The Apprentice," a popular reality TV show then hosted by Trump, a New York real estate mogul.

Daniels confirmed that she hoped he would cast her on the show following their encounter.

"This was a very big day, a very revealing day. As you see their case is totally falling apart," Trump told reporters outside the courtroom at the end of the day. The trial resumes on Thursday when Daniels will again take the stand.

'Only way you're getting out of the trailer park'

Daniels said Trump made sexual advances after inviting her to his hotel suite at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Daniels testified she grew up as the daughter of a low-income single mother.

She said Trump told her: "This is the only way you're getting out of the trailer park."

Daniels said she "blacked out" despite consuming no drugs or alcohol after Trump prevented her from leaving the room by blocking the door. She said she woke up on the bed with her clothes off.

"I was trying to think about anything other than what was happening there," Daniels testified.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she did not tell Trump to stop. "I didn't say anything at all," she said. She said she left the hotel room quickly afterward.

The Republican politician, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, says the trial is an attempt to hobble his attempt to win back the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden in a Nov. 5 election.

Wearing a black outfit and black glasses, Daniels testified that she worked in strip clubs and pornography after a childhood in which her mother was often gone for days at a time.

Satin pajamas and a spanking

She said Trump greeted her at his hotel suite wearing satin pajamas. She said she grew annoyed by Trump's frequent interruptions and asked him: "Are you always this arrogant and pompous?"

Trump then dared Daniels to spank him with a magazine and she obliged. “He was much more polite after that,” she said.

"That's bullshit," Trump appeared to say on Tuesday as he watched from the defendant's table.

The alleged encounter took place while Trump was married to his current wife Melania.

Daniels said she confided in only a few people about the sex. She said she saw Trump at public events on several occasions in the years that followed, but then fell out of touch with him after he did not put her on "The Apprentice." Daniels said she was determined to keep the incident private after being threatened in a parking lot in 2011 but changed her mind during Trump's 2016 presidential bid, when he faced multiple accusations of sexual misbehavior.

"My motivation wasn't money, it was to get the story out," she said.

Daniels ultimately negotiated a $130,000 payment with Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, and prosecutors say Trump falsified business records to obscure the fact that he reimbursed Cohen for the payment.

She testified she was eager to collect before the 2016 election because she was worried he would not pay her if he won.

The case is widely seen as less consequential than three other criminal prosecutions Trump faces, but it is the only one certain to go to trial before the election.

The other cases charge Trump with trying to overturn his 2020 presidential defeat and mishandling classified documents after leaving office. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all three.

In Florida, where Trump is accused of illegally keeping classified documents, a judge decided to indefinitely postpone the trial on Tuesday, greatly reducing the odds he will face a jury in the two federal case before the election.

Reuters

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Donald Trump #New York


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Excise scam: No immediate relief for Arvind Kejriwal; but SC hints at interim bail to Delhi CM in view of Lok Sabha polls

2
Punjab

Resume work as IAS officer, Punjab tells BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

3
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

4
Punjab

Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur

5
Haryana

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana

6
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

7
India

10-year-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death melts internet, help pours in from different quarters

8
Chandigarh

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

9
India

Glorification of violence should not be part of any civilised society, India tells Canada

10
Himachal

Ridhima Sharma from Nadaun tops Class 10 exam of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

AstraZeneca says it will withdraw Covid vaccine globally, says demand dips

AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally

According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...

3 Ind MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Govt

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government

Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...

3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans

3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans

Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...

In Haryana, 'Bahu' vs 'bahu' vs 'chacha sasur': Chautalas fight among themselves in Hisar Lok Sabha seat

In Haryana, 'Bahu' vs 'bahu' vs 'chacha sasur': Chautalas fight among themselves in Hisar Lok Sabha seat

JJP MLA Naina Chautala, and INLD candidate Sunaina Chautala ...


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Panchkula man duped of Rs 1.88 cr in cyber fraud

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Law & order deteriorated under L-G VK Saxena: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

Praveen Khandelwal vows to uplift Chandni Chowk

BJP workers protest against AAP’s alleged terror funding

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi among Congress’s star campaigners in Delhi

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Pbi University