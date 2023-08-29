Strategic settlement taken back from Russia: Ukraine

Kyiv, August 28

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had liberated the southeastern settlement of Robotyne and were trying to push further south in their counteroffensive against Russian forces. The Ukrainian military said last week that its forces had raised the national flag in the strategic settlement, but were still carrying out mopping-up operations.

“Robotyne has been liberated,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar was quoted as saying by the military. The settlement is 10 km (six miles) south of the frontline town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region on an important road towards Tokmak, a Russian-occupied road and rail hub.

Tokmak’s capture would be a milestone as Ukrainian troops press southwards towards the Sea of Azov in a military drive that is intended to split Russian forces following Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine’s defence ministry posted a video on social media platform X of soldiers describing the liberation and raising the flag in the settlement. “Mr. President, commander-in-chief, the village of Robotyne has been liberated from the occupiers by the forces of the 27th Mechanised Brigade and adjacent units,” a Ukrainian soldier said in the video.

Russia has not confirmed the Ukrainian advance. In its statement, Russia’s defence ministry said Moscow’s troops had repelled attacks by Kyiv’s forces near Robotyne and Verbove. Ukraine’s success in retaking Robotyne follows media reports of a meeting this month of senior NATO military chiefs and Ukraine’s top general on resetting Ukraine’s military strategy. — Reuters

US consulate employee accused of spying

Russia’s top domestic security agency says a detained ex-employee of the US Consulate in Vladivostok is accused of collecting information about Russia’s action in Ukraine for the US.

The Federal Security Service said Robert Shonov “gathered information” on the military operation, mobilisation processes, etc.

#Russia #Ukraine