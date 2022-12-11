Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico

Mexico City, December 11
A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Sunday morning, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street.
The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake’s epicentre was 2½ miles (4 kilometers) northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero.
The area sits along Mexico’s Pacific coast between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Zihuatenejo.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that civil defense was checking for damage.
López Obrador later posted a video on Twitter of a live conversation with Guerrero Gov. Evelyn Salgado in which she said there were no reports of damages or casualties.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no reports of incidents in the capital. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first Cabinet meeting: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu
‘I also urge Centre to implement such beneficial schemes thr...
Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony
Mukesh Agnihotri was administered the oath as the deputy chi...
Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets: Sources
The orders include as many as 400 narrow-body jets and 100 o...
Russia welcomes India's decision not to join oil price cap; proposes tie-ups to build large-capacity vessels
In 2021, bilateral trade between Russia and India increased ...
Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa
Sidhu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding;...