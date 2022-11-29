Students call on Taliban to reopen girls' schools

Kabul, November 28
Afghan girls in the south-western province of Farah said they are increasingly anxious over their schools being closed and called on the Taliban to reopen the schools beyond grade six for girls.
The girls argued that it was necessary to pursue modern education besides religious lessons, according to reports.
“We call on the government to reopen the girls' schools besides religious education, so we can continue with our learning,” said Fatima, a student.
“Along with studying religious lessons, hopefully, the schools be reopened because our community needs female doctors and I want to become a doctor in the future,” said Zahra, a student.
This comes as officials of the Department of Education in Farah said that around 3,500 female students are studying in 19 seminaries in the province, according to reports.
“We have 18 to 19 seminaries for women and it has about130 teachers and 3,500 students,” said Akhtar Mohammad, head of provincial department of education.
