Students protesting US aid to Israel held

IANS

New York, April 25

Hundreds of students have been arrested on US campuses as protests against Washington’s support for Israel are surging.

By Wednesday, the protests that started last week at the Ivy League Columbia University campus in New York City where more than 100 students were arrested and their tent encampment cleared had spread across the nation with more of them detained by the police, a rare occurrence in the US where the police seldom enter campuses to quell protests. The students are demanding that the US end its support for Israel, which has been embroiled in a war with Hamas in Gaza leading to the deaths of over 30,000 people, most of them women and children.

#Israel #New York #United States of America USA #Washington