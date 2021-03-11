Study: Covid may up risk of psychiatric disorders

Washington, June 7

Covid-19 may increase the risk of developing a psychiatric disorders in the months after infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a study conducted in the US.

Researchers at Oregon State University (OSU) found Covid patients had about 25 per cent increased risk of developing a psychiatric disorders in the four months following their infection, compared with people who had other types of respiratory tract infections.

The finding, published in the journal World Psychiatry, supports previous research on psychiatric disorders among post-Covid patients, although the current study found a smaller effect than the earlier studies. The study used data from the National Covid Cohort Collaborative (N3C) — PTI