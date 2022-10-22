Substack set to serialise Orwell's writings

New York: Some complete works by George Orwell are coming to email newsletter platform Substack. On October 28, the Orwell Foundation will launch Orwell Daily, which for free will serialise at least a portion of the author's famous books and other writings. Over the following several weeks, Substack will run excerpts of some 1,000-1,500 words. AP

Qatar welcomes 2 giant pandas from China

Doha: Qatar has become the first country in the West Asia to house giant pandas with the arrival of Suhail and Thuraya. Their names, originally Si Hai and Jing Jing, have morphed probably in line with the local culture. The two have been shipped from the world-famous panda sanctuary in China's Sichuan province. ians

France opens memorial honouring hero dogs

Suippes: In recognition of the four-pawed partners, France inaugurated a memorial paying tribute to all civilian and military hero dogs. It features a sculpture by French-Columbian artist Milthon depicting a World War I soldier and his dog huddled together. AP

Pakistan army bans Pashto in its schools

Khyber pakhtunkhwa: In a recent crackdown on one of Pakistan's largest ethnic minorities, the Pakistan army has banned Pashto in its Army Public Schools, reported local media. As it has been banned now in many schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, students have been warned they would be fined if caught speaking in the language. Ani

Diagnostic tool may provide test results in minutes

London: A diagnostic tool being developed by researchers at Swansea University in the UK could provide test results for health conditions such as cardiovascular disorders, and Alzheimer's disease within minutes, scientists say. AP