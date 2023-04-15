 Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in apparent coup bid : The Tribune India

Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in apparent coup bid

Gunfire could be heard in several parts of Khartoum and eyewitnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities

Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in apparent coup bid

Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023. Reuters photo



Khartoum, April 15  

Sudan's main paramilitary group said it had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt but the military said it was fighting back.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which accused the army of attacking them first, also said they had taken over the airports in the northern city of Merowe and in El-Obeid in the west.

The situation on the ground was unclear. The army said it was fighting the RSF at sites the paramilitaries said they had taken. The army also said it had taken some RSF bases and denied that the RSF had taken Merowe airport.

A major confrontation between the RSF and the army could plunge Sudan into widespread conflict as it struggles with economic breakdown and tribal violence, and could also derail efforts to move towards elections.

The clashes follow rising tensions between the army and the RSF over the integration of the RSF into the military and who should oversee the process. The disagreement has delayed the signing an internationally-backed agreement with political parties on a transition to democracy.

On Saturday, the RSF accused the army of carrying out a plot by loyalists of former strongman President Omar Hassan al-Bashir - who was ousted in 2019 - and attempting a coup itself.

The RSF is headed by former militia leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti. He has been deputy leader of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council headed by army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan since 2019.

The army said the Sudanese air force was conducting operations against the RSF. Footage from broadcasters showed a military aircraft in the sky above Khartoum, but Reuters could not independently confirm the material.

Gunfire could be heard in several parts of Khartoum and eyewitnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.

A Reuters journalist saw cannon and armoured vehicles deployed in the streets of the capital and heard heavy weapons fire near the headquarters of both the army and RSF.

TV footage showed smoke rising over several areas of Khartoum.

Doctors said at least three civilians had been killed.

Clashes were also taking place at the headquarters of Sudan's state TV, said an anchor who appeared on screen.

The Sudanese armed forces spokesman told the Al Jazeera Mubasher television station that the army would respond to any "irresponsible" actions, as its forces clashed with the RSF in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

Brigadier-General Nabil Abdallah said there was a heavy presence of RSF troops at the TV headquarters in Khartoum.

GUNFIRE

Eyewitnesses reported gunfire in many other parts of the country outside the capital. Those included heavy exchanges of gunfire in Merowe, eyewitnesses told Reuters.

Eyewitnesses said clashes had also erupted between the RSF and army in the Darfur cities of El Fasher and Nyala.

International powers - the U.S., Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Nations and the European Union - all called for an end to the hostilities.

Civilian political parties that had signed an initial power-sharing deal with the army and the RSF also called on the two sides to end the violence.

The army said the RSF had tried to attack its troops in several positions.

The RSF, which analysts say is 100,000 strong, said its forces were attacked first by the army, saying in a statement earlier on Saturday that the army surrounded one of its bases and opened fire with heavy weapons.

Hemedti's RSF evolved from so-called janjaweed militias that fought in a conflict in the 2000s in the Darfur region. An estimated 2.5 million people were displaced and 300,000 killed in the conflict. International Criminal Court prosecutors accused government officials and janjaweed commanders of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

Hemedti had put himself at the forefront of a planned transition towards democracy, unsettling fellow military rulers and triggering a mobilisation of troops in the capital Khartoum.

The rift between the forces came to the surface on Thursday, when the army said that recent movements, particularly in Merowe, by the RSF were illegal.

The RSF, which together with the army overthrew Bashir four years ago, began redeploying units in Khartoum and elsewhere amid talks last month on its integration into the military under a transition plan that would lead to new elections. Reuters

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj, 3 arrested; shooting caught on camera

2
Punjab

Another close aide of fugitive Amritpal arrested from Sirhind

3
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

4
Nation

Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight returns to Frankfurt due to technical issue

5
World

UK imposes export bar on painting of Indian soldiers who fought in World War I

6
Nation

Gangster Atiq, brother shot dead in police custody, 3 held

7
Punjab

Lawyer among 2 sent to 4-day police custody

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh woman Raji Brar named to California University Board of Trustees

9
Nation

‘Disgraced governor of J-K’: BJP cites Satyapal Malik’s past comments to slam him

10
Punjab

Amritpal’s close associate Joga nabbed from Sirhind: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s uncle for brother’s murder

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder

In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

NRI among 11 travel agents booked for duping 7 of Rs 46L

Wheat harvest picks up pace, 5,021 MT arrives in mandis

MC removing palm trees to derail Vigilance probe: Vijay Pratap Singh

Seized narcotics destroyed

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire breaks out at godown in Kharar

2 issued Rs 5,250 challan for using pipe in Chandigarh

Joggers to run on synthetic track at Sukhna Lake soon

IAF chief visits Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

BJP has ‘instructed’ CBI to arrest me, will honestly answer questions posed by agency: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Heavy traffic snarls in parts of Delhi as AAP protests against CBI summons to Kejriwal

Desilting work of 32-km sewer lines in Delhi completed

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Problem of plenty for power-packed AAP

Bhagat’s exit won’t hit BJP’s poll prospects, says Sharma

AAP, Cong trade barbs over Channi’s questioning by VB

Minister: Govt quick to give relief for crop loss

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

MC fails to auction vacant advertisement sites in city

PHG jawan gets four-year jail in corruption case

495 cartons of illicit liquor seized by Sahnewal police

10 mobiles seized from jail

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

15,875 metric tonne of wheat procured in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Nabha power plant promotes inclusive education in rural areas

Seminar on ‘Safe Vahan Abhiyan’ at Blossoms School in Patiala