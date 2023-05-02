Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to negotiate: UN envoy

Cairo, May 1

Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, potentially in Saudi Arabia, the United Nations’ top official in the country told The Associated Press on Monday, even as the two sides clashed in the capital despite another three-day extension of a fragile ceasefire.

The talks would initially focus on establishing a “stable and reliable” ceasefire monitored by “national and international” observers, Volker Perthes said. A string of temporary truces over the past week has de-escalated fighting only in some areas, while in others, fierce battles have continued to drive civilians from their homes and push the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Perthes cautioned that logistics for talks were still being worked out. So far, only the military has announced it is prepared to join negotiations, with no public word from its opponent, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Any talks would be the first major sign of progress since fighting erupted on April 15 between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the RSF, led by Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. Around 530 persons, including civilians and combatants, have been killed during the battle, with another 4,500 wounded, the Sudanese Health Ministry said in a statement.

The battle between the generals for control has plunged Sudan into chaos. — AP

Fighting may lead to exodus of 8,00,000 people