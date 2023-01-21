British PM Rishi Sunak apologises for removing car seat belt, investigation on

PTI

London, January 20

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for a “brief error of judgment” in removing his seat belt to film a social media video while driving to a destination in north-west England.

‘Painful viewing’ Sunak doesn’t know how to manage a seat belt, debit card and economy, said a Labour party spokesperson

List was growing and was making for endless painful viewing, spokesperson said

The local police force where PM Sunak filmed a social media video in a moving car without a seatbelt said on Friday that they were “looking into” the matter.

Lancashire Police said it was aware of the matter from Thursday when Sunak apologised for the error. He now faces the prospect of a GBP 100 fine if a legal breach is established by the police.

Sunak’s Downing Street spokesperson on Thursday said he had only briefly removed his seat belt and admits he made a mistake.

In the country, passengers caught failing to wear a seatbelt while driving a car, unless covered by a valid medical exemption, can be penalised and given an on-the-spot fine of 100 pounds, increasing to 500 pounds if the case goes to court.

“That was a brief error of judgement. The PM removed his seat belt to film a small clip. He fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises about it,” Sunak’s spokesperson said.

“The Prime Minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” the spokesperson added. Sunak filmed a video to promote his government’s new Levelling Up Fund announcements to fund over 100 projects around the country. Police motorbikes could be seen escorting his car as he addressed the camera.

A Opposition Labour Party spokesperson said the latest incident added to “endless painful viewing” after a previous video appeared to show Sunak struggling to make a contactless payment with his card.

“Rishi Sunak doesn’t know how to manage a seat belt, his debit card, a train service, the economy and this country. This list is growing every day, and it’s making for endless painful viewing,” a Labour spokesperson said in a statement.

