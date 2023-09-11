Sunak confronts Li over spies in UK parliament

London, September 10
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had raised his concern over any Chinese interference in Britain's parliamentary democracy during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at a G20 summit in India, after the reported arrest of two alleged spies.
The Sunday Times reported that one of the people arrested on suspicion of spying for China was a researcher in the British parliament.
Sunak said he was limited in what he could say about an ongoing investigation but told reporters he had raised “his very strong concerns about any interference in our parliamentary democracy, which is obviously unacceptable”, with Premier Li Qiang.
London's Metropolitan Police said two men were arrested in March under the Official Secrets Act, and had been released on police bail until early October. — PTI
May hit ties
The allegations potentially undermine Sunak’s bid for more dialogue with China, illustrated by a visit by foreign minister James Cleverly to Beijing last week
