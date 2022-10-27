Rishi Sunak dials Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy, says can count on UK

London, October 26

Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and expressed UK’s solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.

“A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelenskyy, this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK’s continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine,” Sunak tweeted following the conversation.

Earlier, then UK PM hopeful Sunak wrote a letter on Ukraine’s Independence Day, praising the country’s steadfast courage in standing up to Russian “aggression” and promising support from the people of the UK as the war continues in the country.

In the letter published in Kyiv Post, Rishi had said he would be a lifelong friend and help Ukraine rebuild into a prosperous, ambitious and forward-looking country.

“Your steadfast courage in standing up to aggression has given hope to peaceful and freedom-loving people around the world, and sends a clear message to despots that no matter how the odds may be stacked in their favour, they will never prevail,” he had said. “Whatever the changes here in our country, we Brits will always remain your strongest ally,” he added.

Sunak had vowed to keep supporting Ukraine’s brave fighters and said Britain would keep providing humanitarian aid to ensure Ukraine had access to medication and food.

“Your place in history is assured as a beacon of freedom. So together, not only must we defeat Putin, but we must also succeed in deterring him from ever hurting your people again with an even stronger, more prosperous Ukraine than stood before,” he said.

#England #rishi sunak #Ukraine #zelenskyy