Rishi Sunak dials Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy, says can count on UK

London, October 26
Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and expressed UK’s solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.
“A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelenskyy, this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK’s continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine,” Sunak tweeted following the conversation.
Earlier, then UK PM hopeful Sunak wrote a letter on Ukraine’s Independence Day, praising the country’s steadfast courage in standing up to Russian “aggression” and promising support from the people of the UK as the war continues in the country.
In the letter published in Kyiv Post, Rishi had said he would be a lifelong friend and help Ukraine rebuild into a prosperous, ambitious and forward-looking country.
“Your steadfast courage in standing up to aggression has given hope to peaceful and freedom-loving people around the world, and sends a clear message to despots that no matter how the odds may be stacked in their favour, they will never prevail,” he had said. “Whatever the changes here in our country, we Brits will always remain your strongest ally,” he added.
Sunak had vowed to keep supporting Ukraine’s brave fighters and said Britain would keep providing humanitarian aid to ensure Ukraine had access to medication and food.
“Your place in history is assured as a beacon of freedom. So together, not only must we defeat Putin, but we must also succeed in deterring him from ever hurting your people again with an even stronger, more prosperous Ukraine than stood before,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...