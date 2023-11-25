Sunak enjoys small bump in opinion polls

London, November 24
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the governing Conservatives are enjoying a small bump in the opinion polls after some crowd-pleasing tax cuts were announced in the Autumn Statement budget this week, it emerged on Friday.
According to a YouGov survey for ‘The Times’ conducted after the budget was tabled by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in Parliament on Wednesday, the popularity rating for the Sunak-led Tories rose to 25 per cent – which is four points up from the previous week, the party’s highest rating in recent weeks.
The Opposition Labour continues to hold on to their firm lead, with no change to their 44 per cent rating.
