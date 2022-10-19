Rishi Sunak favourite as 100 MPs mull no-trust motion against Liz Truss

New Delhi, October 18
Less than two months after losing to Liz Truss in the race for the post of the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has once again emerged as the favourite to replace her with 100 Tory MPs considering a no-confidence motion against her.
As Tuss tries to douse the revolt from the 100 Conservative Party MPs with apologies, a new poll has found that more than half of Tory members asked have “buyer’s remorse” and want Truss to resign. An equal number believe that she should be replaced by Sunak. Worse, opinion polls are giving Labour Party over half the votes if there is a fresh general election, leaving the Conservatives way behind if Truss remained at the helm.
Truss is trying to claw back after the disaster of firing her friend and Finance Minister (Chancellor) Kwasi Kwarteng and replacing him with Jeremy Hunt who had backed Sunak in the contest for the post. Speaking for the first time since her entire tax-cutting agenda was reversed by Hunt, she said there have been mistakes but she would lead the Conservative Party in the next general election.
“I recognise we have made mistakes. I am sorry for those mistakes, but I fixed those mistakes. I appointed a new Chancellor, we have restored economic stability and fiscal discipline. What I now want to do is go on and deliver for the public. We were elected on the 2019 manifesto, and I want to go on and deliver that. We are in difficult economic times and now is the time to focus on delivering, making sure we are delivering on our energy package,” she added.
Accept mistakes
I recognise we made mistakes. I am sorry for those mistakes, but I fixed them. I appointed a new Chancellor and we restored economic stability. What I now want to do is deliver for the public. — Liz Truss, UK PM
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...