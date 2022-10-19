Rishi Sunak favourite as 100 MPs mull no-trust motion against Liz Truss

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

Less than two months after losing to Liz Truss in the race for the post of the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has once again emerged as the favourite to replace her with 100 Tory MPs considering a no-confidence motion against her.

As Tuss tries to douse the revolt from the 100 Conservative Party MPs with apologies, a new poll has found that more than half of Tory members asked have “buyer’s remorse” and want Truss to resign. An equal number believe that she should be replaced by Sunak. Worse, opinion polls are giving Labour Party over half the votes if there is a fresh general election, leaving the Conservatives way behind if Truss remained at the helm.

Truss is trying to claw back after the disaster of firing her friend and Finance Minister (Chancellor) Kwasi Kwarteng and replacing him with Jeremy Hunt who had backed Sunak in the contest for the post. Speaking for the first time since her entire tax-cutting agenda was reversed by Hunt, she said there have been mistakes but she would lead the Conservative Party in the next general election.

“I recognise we have made mistakes. I am sorry for those mistakes, but I fixed those mistakes. I appointed a new Chancellor, we have restored economic stability and fiscal discipline. What I now want to do is go on and deliver for the public. We were elected on the 2019 manifesto, and I want to go on and deliver that. We are in difficult economic times and now is the time to focus on delivering, making sure we are delivering on our energy package,” she added.

Accept mistakes I recognise we made mistakes. I am sorry for those mistakes, but I fixed them. I appointed a new Chancellor and we restored economic stability. What I now want to do is deliver for the public. — Liz Truss, UK PM Liz Truss, UK PM

#England #liz truss #rishi sunak