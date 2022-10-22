Sunak, Johnson lead race to be next UK Prime Minister

London, October 21
Boris Johnson and his former finance minister Rishi Sunak are the leading potential contenders to replace Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister, with candidates canvassing support to become Conservative Party leader in a fast-tracked contest.
Truss quit on Thursday after six weeks in power. The one to replace her must secure 100 votes from Conservative lawmakers by Monday to run in a contest which the party hopes will reset its ailing fortunes.
With opinion polls suggesting the Conservatives would be all but wiped out if a national election were held now, the race is on to become the fifth British premier in six years. The winner will be announced on Monday or next Friday.
In what would be an extraordinary comeback, Johnson, who was ousted by his lawmakers in July but remains popular with party members, was being touted alongside Sunak as a likely candidate. “He can turn it around again. And I’m sure my colleagues hear that message loud and clear,” Conservative lawmaker Paul Bristow said.
But Johnson, might not reach the 100 vote threshold after his three-year premiership was blighted by scandals and allegations of misconduct.— Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister says side effects of once-in-a-century pa...
15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa
The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...
26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa
T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match
On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...
Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash
The copter was inducted into service in June 2015