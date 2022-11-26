Rishi Sunak liked more than his party

PTI

London, November 25

One month on since Rishi Sunak took charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister, indications on Friday are that his popularity remains on stronger ground than that of the governing Conservative Party.

According to the “November Ipsos Political Monitor”, nearly half (47 per cent) say they like Rishi Sunak, however, 26 per cent say they like the Conservative Party.

