UK PM Rishi Sunak pledges to bring down inflation by 50%

London, January 4
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today in a public speech at London said he will work "night and day" to address the multiple crises facing the country.
He made five promises — to halve inflation in 2023, grow the economy, reduce the national debt, to ensure a fall in the National Health Service waiting list, and to pass new laws to swiftly detain and remove illegal immigrants. — IANS
