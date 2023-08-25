Sunak says sorry for code breach over wife’s shares

London, August 24
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised to the UK parliamentary watchdog after an investigation concluded that his failure to declare wife Akshata Murty's business interest in a childminding agency arose “out of confusion” and was “inadvertent”.
Inadvertent error
The UK parliamentary watchdog after a probe concluded that Rishis’ failure to declare wife Akshata Murty's business interest in a childminding agency arose “out of confusion” and was “inadvertent”
The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg, had opened an inquiry into allegations that when discussing the government's financial incentive scheme for people joining the childminding workforce, Sunak failed to declare that his wife held shares in one of six childminding agencies selected by the government to provide its new members with an enhanced financial incentive.
After the inquiry, Greenberg concluded that he was satisfied that Sunak had confused the concept of registration with the concept of declaration of interests.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
Donald Trump returns to social media site X with mug shot post
With his post, an appeal for donations, Trump reclaims direc...
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...