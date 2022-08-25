Rishi Sunak tries to catch up with Liz

ANI

London, August 24

As the UK PM race nears, Rishi Sunak made his last bit efforts to salvage the contest for the Conservative party leadership that most surveys favour Liz Truss to win.

During the 10th round of hustings in Birmingham, Sunak pitched values such as patriotism, family, hard work and service to build a better Britain.

Rishi Sunak, who claims to have chosen an honest way, said: “I have not chosen to say what people want to hear but I have said things that I believe the country needs to hear.” With the final results due in the first week of September, several surveys indicate that Sunak is bound to lose to UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the Conservative party leadership race.

