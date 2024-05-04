Sunak under fire after Torries’ poll debacle

PTI

London, May 3

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s leadership came under severe pressure on Friday as his party faced one of the worst local election results for the governing Conservatives in 40 years, with the only glimmer of hope coming from a Tory Mayor in northern England holding on to his seat.

Tory Mayor Ben Houchen was re-elected for a third term in Tees Valley and gave his party leader something to cheer about amid results Sunak admitted have been “obviously disappointing”.

But rebels from within his party are expected to renew their attacks on the British Indian leader after the Opposition Labour Party made definitive gains, including overturning the Tory majority in the Blackpool South by-election. Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer declared the result as a “seismic” victory on the eve of a general election, expected later this year.

