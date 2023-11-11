Sunak under pressure to sack Home Secy over police criticism

London, November 10
British PM Rishi Sunak was under growing pressure on Friday to sack one of his most senior ministers, Suella Braverman, after she published an inflammatory article attacking the police’s handling of a planned pro-Palestinian march.
Braverman, the Home Secretary responsible for policing and national security, has a long history of making controversial statements that have alienated her more moderate colleagues. In an opinion piece in The Times published ahead of a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday, Braverman accused the police of exhibiting a “double standard” in the way they treat protests, notably pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
Braverman, seen as a possible candidate to be the next leader of the governing Conservative Party, has repeatedly criticised the tens of thousands of protesters who have gathered in London since the Hamas attack on Israel last month. Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the Conservative’s influential 1922 Committee that governs its backbench lawmakers, said Braverman’s comments were “unwise” and “unprecedented”, and that Sunak must consider moving her to a different role. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal was a member of a gang known as Brother...
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife
Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquo...
UK Sikh man gets 2-year-jail for attacking elderly neighbours in drunken stupor
The court was told that the couple lived next door to Singh ...
Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family
Amit Katyal is detained by the agency and arrested after que...