Sunak’s wife to liquidate UK investment venture

PTI

London, September 28

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty has decided to liquidate her investment company Catamaran Ventures UK Ltd, according to official company filings with the UK’s Companies House this week.

The 43-year-old businesswoman had incorporated the venture in 2013 with her husband as one of the directors, before he resigned in 2015. According to the firm’s latest financial statement for the year ended December 2022, Murty as the only director has now decided to wind down her firm as a going concern.

“During the year, the directors have decided to liquidate the Company,” notes the Companies House filing statement. “Accordingly, the financial statements have been prepared on a basis other than going concern and no adjustments were necessary in these financial statements to reduce assets to their realisable values or to provide for liabilities arising from that decision,” it reads.

