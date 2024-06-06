Sunita Williams flies to space for third time

Houston, June 5
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams flew to space for the third time on Wednesday along with a colleague, scripting history as the first members aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station.
Boeing’s Crew Flight Test mission carrying Williams, and Butch Wilmore lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida after multiple delays. Williams, 58, is the pilot for the flight test while Wilmore, 61, is the commander of the mission.
Williams also made history as the first woman to embark on such a mission. And it won’t be her first entry in the history books.
She served as a flight engineer on Expedition 32 and then commander of Expedition 33. Boeing's Crew Flight Test mission has been delayed for several years because of setbacks in the spacecraft's development.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi
Says Himachal should release surplus water on June 7 with pr...
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India
Says Canada stands ready to work with his government to adva...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...