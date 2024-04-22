‘Supermajority’ in Maldivian parliament poll for Mohamed Muizzu’s party

PTI

Male, April 21

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has secured a “supermajority” in parliament by winning over 60 seats in Sunday’s crucial parliamentary election, seen as a litmus test for the pro-Beijing politician whose policies are being closely watched by both India and China amidst regional power dynamics.

PNC bags 67 of 93 Pro-China Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu’s People’s National Congress (PNC) has bagged 67 of 93 seats

Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party, which is pro-India, has won 12 seats; Independents won 10 seats

The elections are crucial for India amid strained ties ever since Muizzu assumed power last year riding on an ‘anti-India’ stance in elections

Muizzu had been under fire ahead of polls with Opposition seeking impeachment over leaked report on graft

According to information released by the Elections Commission (EC), 2,07,693 people cast their ballots as of 5 pm local time, making for a voter turnout of 72.96 per cent. This includes 1,04,826 men and 1,02,867 women. A total of 2,84,663 people were eligible to vote to elect lawmakers for 93 constituencies in the 20th People’s Majlis.

A total of 368 candidates were in the fray, including 130 independent candidates, 10 candidates from Jumhoory Party (JP), 39 from The Democrats, Maldives Development Alliance (MDA) 4, Adhaalath Party (AP) 4 and Maldives National Party (MNP) 2 nominees. According to a sun.mv news portal report, PNC contested for 90 constituencies, while main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) contested for 89 constituencies. According to preliminary results, PNC secured over 60 constituencies, accounting for almost two-thirds of the parliament, it said.

As per the trends, the PNC led by Muizzu bagged 67 seats, followed by Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) at 12 seats and Independents won 10 seats. Maldives Development Alliance and Jumhooree Party got one each. The Democrats, Maldives National Party and Adhaalath Party (AP) are yet to open their accounts.

The main ruling PNC secured all cities across the Maldives, in a major loss to the main opposition MDP, which had dominated the cities in previous elections. Preliminary results show that PNC secured the majority of the seats in Male’ City, Addu City and Fuvahmulah City.

The Democrats, founded by former President Mohamed Nasheed, and candidates endorsed by former President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom have not secured any seats, according to media reports. A total of 602 ballot boxes were set up in the Maldives and three other countries for the parliamentary election. Polling stations were also open in 34 resorts, prisons and other industrial islands.

The election is crucial for Muizzu, seen as a pro-China politician, as just a few days ahead of the polls, the opposition parties demanded a probe and impeachment of the president following a leaked report of his alleged corruption from 2018, a charge dismissed by him. Besides, since Muizzu came to office, lawmakers have blocked three of his nominees to the cabinet.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China