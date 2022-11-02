Suspect sought to take US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage: Police

San Francisco, November 1
The man accused of bludgeoning US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer after breaking into the couple’s home threatened to take her hostage and break her kneecaps if she lied under his questioning, according to a federal complaint filed on Monday.
Suspect David Wayne DePape’s alleged intentions emerged as the federal prosecutors charged him for assault and attempted kidnapping in Friday’s predawn break-in at the Pelosis’ San Francisco home.
Several state charges were filed separately in San Francisco Superior Court, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse and threatening a public official, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at a news conference. An arraignment was set for Tuesday, her office said. — Reuters
