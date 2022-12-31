Suu Kyi to serve 7 more yrs in jail

Naypyidaw, December 30

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted of five counts of corruption on Friday and jailed for seven more years, an informed source said, wrapping up a marathon of trials condemned internationally as a sham.

In a closed-door court session in army-ruled Myanmar, Suu Kyi, 77, who was arrested during a coup in February 2021, was found guilty of offences relating to her lease and use of a helicopter while she was the country’s de facto leader, said the source, who has knowledge of her trials.

The jail term adds to 26 years of prison time already handed down to Suu Kyi, for offences ranging from incitement, breaches of Covid restrictions and illegally owning radio equipment, to violating a state secrets law, multiple counts of corruption. — Reuters