Sweden bankruptcy highest since 2013

Stockholm: Mainly due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the accelerating rate of inflation and high electricity prices, the number of bankruptcies in Sweden rose to the highest level in a decade during the second half of 2022. ians

Phnom Penh: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered the establishment of safe zones on the Mekong River to protect critically endangered Irrawaddy dolphins after three of them were killed by longline fishing hooks within a week last month. ians

Berlin: The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US arrived in Germany on Tuesday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia. ap

islamabad: Pakistan’s foreign minister on Tuesday issued an appeal ahead of a major conference next week, urging the international community to donate funds for the country’s flood victims. ap