Sweden expels five Russian diplomats amid security woes

Stockholm, April 25
Sweden’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it was expelling five Russian diplomats for conducting activities incompatible with their diplomatic status, saying the government took the security threat posed by Russian intelligence gathering very seriously.
Russia’s embassy in Sweden declined to comment on the development.
“Five people who are employed at the (Russian) embassy have been asked to leave as a result of activities that are incompatible with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations,” the Swedish foreign ministry said. — Reuters
