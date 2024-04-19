Sydney mall reopens after stabbings

Sydney, April 18

A Sydney shopping mall opened to the public on Thursday for the first time since a mass stabbing in which six people died, while the Australian prime minister raised giving citizenship to an immigrant security guard who was wounded while confronting the knife-wielding attacker.

The deadly rampage through Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday was the earlier of two knife attacks by lone assailants over three days that have traumatized Sydney.

The man who stabbed 18 people was shot dead by the police. A 16-year-old boy is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a Christian bishop and priest during a church service on Monday. The police allege the boy had a religious motivation and attacked during the streamed service to cause intimidation. PM Anthony Albanese has praised those who intervened in the attack to prevent more deaths. — AP

French hero gains Australian residency

French construction worker Damien Guerot was made an Australian permanent resident on Thursday as a reward for his heroism during a knife attack in a Sydney shopping mall that left six victims dead and a dozen wounded.