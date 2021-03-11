Taiwan goes on offensive, holds military drills to counter China’s war games; accuses Beijing of preparing for invasion

Taiwanese military has launched its firing target flares and artillery for several hours, Lou Woei-jye, the spokesman for Taiwan’s Eighth Army Corps told the media in Taipei

Taiwan goes on offensive, holds military drills to counter China’s war games; accuses Beijing of preparing for invasion

Soldiers fire 155mm howitzers during an annual live fire military exercise in Pingtung county, southern Taiwan August 9, 2022. REUTERS

PTI

Beijing/Taipei, August 9

Beleaguered Taiwan turned belligerent on Tuesday and conducted its own military drills to counter China’s unprecedented war games around the breakaway island which entered its fifth day with no respite in sight.

Launching its own military live-fire drills, Taiwan has accused Beijing of using US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last week to prepare for the invasion of the self-ruled island which China claims as part of the mainland under its one-China policy.

The Taiwanese military has launched its firing target flares and artillery for several hours, Lou Woei-jye, the spokesman for Taiwan’s Eighth Army Corps told the media in Taipei.

Taiwan’s military said the drills would once again take place on Thursday which will include the deployment of hundreds of troops and 40 howitzers.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it continues to organise joint combat exercises and training in the waters and airspace around Taiwan Island on August 9, with emphasis on the joint blockade and joint support operations.

Reacting to Taiwan’s military drills, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing in Beijing on Tuesday that the root cause of the current tensions across the Taiwan Strait is that the DPP (ruling Democratic Progressive Party) authorities have been colluding with foreign forces to seek independence and make provocations.

They refuse to recognise the one-China principle and attempt to change the status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China, he said.

“We want to make it clear to the Taiwan authorities that any attempt to go against the trend of history or to resist reunification with military force is bound to be rejected by all Chinese people and become futile. Such attempts are doomed to fail,” he said.

The PLA initially announced the unprecedented military drills in Taiwan Strait involving all arms of its military from August 4-7 but continued beyond the schedule with no end in sight.

China’s official media reports said the continuation of the drills will be a new normal around Taiwan aimed at crippling the island which broke away from China in 1949 opting to be a democracy opposing the Chinese Communist Party rule.

Recent polls show an overwhelming majority of Taiwanese oppose any sort of unification with China, and a large and growing majority consider themselves “Taiwanese” and not “Chinese”, the BBC reported.

In Taipei, the Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in his address to the international media on Tuesday alleged that “China has used the drills in its military play-book to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan”, using Pelosi’s visit as a pretext.

“It is conducting large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyberattacks, disinformation, and economic coercion, in an attempt to weaken public morale in Taiwan,” he said, according to the text of his remarks released by the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry.

Wu said, “China has openly declared its ownership over the Taiwan Strait” separating China and Taiwan.

“It aims to influence the international community’s freedom of navigation in the waters and airspace of the Taiwan Strait by denying the status quo that it is an international waterway,” Wu said.

On this occasion, China has also taken specific actions to break the long-standing tacit agreement on the median line of the Taiwan Strait, he said.

Using a range of its missile tests, China is clearly trying to deter other countries from interfering in its attempt to invade Taiwan, he said.

Its rehearsal of anti-access and area-denial (A2/AD) tactics gives us a clear image of China’s geostrategic ambitions beyond Taiwan, he said.

Taiwan certainly has the right to maintain relationships with other countries and to participate in and contribute to the international community, he said defending Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, he said.

“The people of Taiwan also have the right to express their collective will through a democratic system. China has no right to interfere in or alter this,” Wu said.

He cautioned the countries in the region that China’s ambitions goes beyond Taiwan.

“Although China seems to be targeting Taiwan now, its activities around the world have shown that its motivation is far beyond Taiwan. China is now determined to link the East and South China Seas through the Taiwan Strait so that this entire area becomes its internal waters,” he said.

“And its intentions are not likely to stop there,... in May this year, China signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, and intended to do the same with more Pacific countries,” he said.

“China’s influence also extends into Southeast Asia, South Asia, and even Africa and Latin America. China’s behaviour towards Taiwan is merely a pretext. Its ambitions and impact is extending far beyond Taiwan. It is thus critical that all freedom-loving nations work together to explore means to respond to the expansion of authoritarianism,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K

4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

2
Punjab

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

3
Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

4
Nation

Gautam Adani to get 'Z' category security

5
Punjab

Petrol pump owner shot dead in Amritsar by assailants armed with 'silenced' guns

6
Punjab

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

7
Nation

Comedian Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' following heart attack

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked at 7 Mile in Mandi

9
Punjab

Gangster Happy Bhullar used crime money for gold: Police

10
Haryana

Panipat gets country's first 2G ethanol plant

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured

4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar’s brother

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother

Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Cities

View All

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Amritsar civic body launches awareness campaign on property tax rebate

Remembering the institute that came to the rescue of repatriated patients

Support slain Sikh political prisoner's family: Ramoowalia

3 snatchers held; 20 cell phones recovered

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Indian flag displayed at Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

Glitch in Himachal leaves most Chandigarh areas powerless

Illegal colonies in Panchkula district to be regularised

Panchkula: Teacher booked for assault

Chandigarh: Sector 7 nightclubs nightmare for area residents

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Delhi makes face masks mandatory in public places, Rs 500 fine for violators

The way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day

Delhi LG Saxena orders FIR against 9 retired, 2 serving DDA officials in 9-year-old financial misappropriation case

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Notice to 2 schools over 'encroachment' on park

6 yrs on, UID numbers for properties a distant dream

Transformer, pole shifted, rly underbridge work to start soon

GST officials raid three showrooms

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates’ licence scam in Ludhiana

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates' licence scam in Ludhiana

Couple withdraws Rs 3L from landlord's account in Ludhiana, arrested

Non-basmati rice sown on 96% area under paddy cultivation in Ludhiana district

Covid: 31 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Two nabbed for illegal LPG refilling in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Patiala MC's weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Dengue spreads tentacles in Patiala district, 6 more taken ill

Patiala: 'Jhola Mission' to reduce plastic use

MC survey to identify fire-prone places in Patiala

Cong holds march in Rajpura to mark 75 years of freedom